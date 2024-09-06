Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know

    Many people wear gold rings, but only a few wear silver rings. Do you know the benefits of wearing silver rings?

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Silver jewelry is less expensive than gold jewelry. But many people wear gold jewelry over silver. But silver jewelry will also make you look beautiful. On top of that, they offer you many health benefits. Especially by wearing silver rings on your fingers, you will get unbelievable benefits. Let's see what they are now.

    article_image2

    Boosts Immunity Power The stronger our immunity, the healthier we are.. We stay away from many diseases. If the immune system is weak, you will get many diseases along with cough, cold, and seasonal diseases. However, experts say that wearing silver rings boosts our immunity power. How does it mean.. The anti-bacterial properties present in silver increase immunity. This keeps you away from infections. Improves blood circulation If the blood circulation in our body is good, we will be healthy in all ways. However, silver is very useful in improving blood circulation in our body. Silver creates a conductive field in the body that reflects electromagnetic radiation. Experts say that this improves blood circulation in the body.

    article_image3

    Improves mental state Not only physical health but mental health is also important. If mental health deteriorates, physical health also deteriorates. However, silver helps in keeping our mental health good. Experts say that the cooling properties of silver calm the mind. It reduces stress and keeps the mind calm. Pain relief Silver jewelry can also be used as a pain reliever. Silver has anti-allergic properties. These also help in reducing joint pain as well as body discomfort.

    article_image4

    Positive Energy Silver ornaments are also useful in providing us with positive energy. Experts say that the positive energy emanating from Venus increases physical strength and mental clarity. Symptoms of bile are known It is very natural for silver rings to change color after a few days of wearing them. However, experts say that if the silver ring you are wearing turns black over time, it means that there is too much bile or heat in your body. If it doesn't turn black, it means your body is fine.

    article_image5

    Experts say that women and men who wear silver ornaments, not just silver rings, stay away from cough, cold, infection, flu, virus, bacteria, etc. Silver ornaments also help in the formation of our bones. Experts say that they also help in keeping the skin healthy. If the silver ornaments you are wearing turn blue after a few days.. You should understand that the sodium levels in your body are high. Thus silver ornaments provide us with many health benefits.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2024: Know dos and don'ts of Teej vrat, fasting rules and shubh muhurat

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire dmn

    Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled: Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol stuns in maroon attire

    Recent Stories

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post RKK

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts NTI

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California RTM

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California

    Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more gcw

    Maruti Suzuki September 2024 Discounts: Big savings on Jimny, Grand Vitara and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon