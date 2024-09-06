Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

Viral News, emotional child refuses bid farewell lord ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in India on 7th September. Lord Ganesha is installed on the next day of Hartalika Teej. After this, for 10 days, devotees try to please him by installing Gajanan at home and worshiping him. Lord Ganesha is bid farewell on Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse him in reservoirs or rivers to go to his home. Recently a video is going viral on social media, in which a child got emotional during Ganesh Visarjan. He didn't want to bid farewell to Ganpati at all.

It can be seen in a video shared on the @nehafolksinger X account. The child is sitting on the bank of the river and his family members are chanting mantras for the immersion of the idol. While this child is crying, he is also chanting mantras. The child can be heard saying: 'My friend Ganesha, you always stay with us.' During this, a person comes to take the idol for immersion, but this teenager snatches it from them again and hugs the idol tightly and starts crying again.

