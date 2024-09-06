'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined the cast of 'Border 2' along with Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol posted the news on social media and welcomed Diljit onboard. Diljit took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a video with his voiceover as she spoke about the country and how to safeguard it.

Sunny Deol's post

Varun Dhawan's onboard welcome post

Sunny Deol had previously announced Varun Dhawan's appearance in 'Border 2'. The tweet also indicated that the film will be released on Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.

About 'Border 2'

Anurag Singh will direct 'Border 2', following his earlier work on 'Kesari', 'Punjab 1984', 'Jatt & Juliet', and 'Dil Bole Hadippa!'. The film was announced on June 13, 2024, to commemorate 27 years of 'Border'. The makers have dubbed it "India's biggest war film".

'Border'

JP Dutta directed the original 1997 film, which was a huge success at the box office. He is now producing it alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Sunny just shared an announcement video on Instagram commemorating the 27th anniversary of the cult favorite Border.

