'It's bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday makes her OTT debut with the much-anticipated web series Call Me Bae. The show, which explores a riches-to-rags storyline, has been the talk of the town. With a stellar cast and a unique mix of humor and drama, the eight-episode series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Ananya Panday has made her OTT debut with the web series Call Me Bae, which has been generating attention for quite a while. On Thursday, the creators hosted a premiere event, which was attended by celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. Suhana Khan, in particular, took to her social media to show support for her best friend Ananya on this occasion.

Suhana posted the Call Me Bae poster on her Instagram stories, expressing her excitement with the caption, "It's Bae Day." The series, created by Ishita Moitra, follows a riches-to-rags storyline, offering a rollercoaster of emotions. Written by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, the series stars Ananya Panday alongside a stellar cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

Following the release of the trailer, online discussions emerged, with some comparing the show to Western hits like Two Broke Girls and Emily in Paris. However, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday advised viewers not to jump to conclusions before watching the show. She explained that just because the genre or theme might seem familiar, it doesn't mean Call Me Bae is a copy of anything else, emphasizing that it follows a particular template, and she urged viewers to withhold judgment until after they’ve seen it.

Call Me Bae promises a mix of humor, drama, and style, with Ananya Panday at the helm. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see if the series will meet the expectations it has generated.

Ananya also received support from her rumored love interest, Walker Blanco. Blanco, who reportedly hails from the United States, has become a notable figure in her life. The two were spotted sharing a close moment during the Ambani baraat procession, fueling relationship speculations. Blanco recently shared a poster of Call Me Bae on his Instagram story, captioning it with "Hey bae," a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans.

