Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae'

    Ananya Panday makes her OTT debut with the much-anticipated web series Call Me Bae. The show, which explores a riches-to-rags storyline, has been the talk of the town. With a stellar cast and a unique mix of humor and drama, the eight-episode series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video

    Its bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae' ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Ananya Panday has made her OTT debut with the web series Call Me Bae, which has been generating attention for quite a while. On Thursday, the creators hosted a premiere event, which was attended by celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. Suhana Khan, in particular, took to her social media to show support for her best friend Ananya on this occasion.

    Suhana posted the Call Me Bae poster on her Instagram stories, expressing her excitement with the caption, "It's Bae Day." The series, created by Ishita Moitra, follows a riches-to-rags storyline, offering a rollercoaster of emotions. Written by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, the series stars Ananya Panday alongside a stellar cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The eight-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

    Following the release of the trailer, online discussions emerged, with some comparing the show to Western hits like Two Broke Girls and Emily in Paris. However, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Ananya Panday advised viewers not to jump to conclusions before watching the show. She explained that just because the genre or theme might seem familiar, it doesn't mean Call Me Bae is a copy of anything else, emphasizing that it follows a particular template, and she urged viewers to withhold judgment until after they’ve seen it.

    Call Me Bae promises a mix of humor, drama, and style, with Ananya Panday at the helm. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see if the series will meet the expectations it has generated.

    ALSO READ: "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema

    Ananya also received support from her rumored love interest, Walker Blanco. Blanco, who reportedly hails from the United States, has become a notable figure in her life. The two were spotted sharing a close moment during the Ambani baraat procession, fueling relationship speculations. Blanco recently shared a poster of Call Me Bae on his Instagram story, captioning it with "Hey bae," a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema dmn

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos dmn

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay RTM

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check ATG

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Recent Stories

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post RKK

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know RTM

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts NTI

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California RTM

    Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon