    Rajinikanth's new hairstyle: Check out new photo

    The photo of Rajinikanth, who just had a makeover, is becoming viral on social media. The actor's movie Jailer is slated to hit theatres the following week.


     

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:06 PM IST

    The largest superstar, Rajinikanth, is renowned for his on-screen persona, swagger, and acting skills. He appears as a larger-than-life avatar on the screen, yet off it, he is really plain. He disbelieves in everything, including celebrity style, designer clothing, accessories, and makeup. The actor is content wearing a simple t-shirt, plain trousers and his natural hairdo. His most recent facelift, though, is what has the Internet talking. Rajinikanth confirmed his upcoming film, Jailer, with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. Thalaivar 170 is the working title of the movie, which Lyca Productions is financing. Chiyaan Vikram is being courted by the director to play the antagonist. He is apparently yet to nod, though. Anirudh Ravichandran is the composer of the music. The filming is anticipated to start soon, and the superstar will play Jailer when it debuts in theatres in 2024.

    Rajinikanth revealed his upcoming film, Jailer, will be directed by Jai Bhim auteur TJ Gnanavel. Lyca Productions is funding the movie, which has the working title Thalaivar 170. The director is attempting to cast Chiyaan Vikram as the antagonist. He allegedly hasn't nodded yet, though. Anirudh Ravichandran is the musician. The shooting is anticipated to start soon, and the movie, starring a superstar as Jailer, will hit theatres in 2024.

    The photo of Rajinikanth, who just had a makeover, is becoming viral on social media. He displayed his natural hairstyle while properly trimming his hair. As he had a haircut from well-known hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the actor posed with him. The image has gone viral among fans, and others have asserted that he has started preparing for Thalaivar 170. Jailer, which will soon be released in theatres, has been finished entirely by the superstar. He went for a fresh look in the interim, after taking a break and enjoying his holiday in the Maldives. On August 10, Jailer will be released in its entirety in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Yesterday saw the debut of the movie's lead actor Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian in the teaser. Fans are intrigued by the movie because Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia are not included in it. 

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:06 PM IST
