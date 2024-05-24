Rajinikanth visits Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi after getting UAE Golden Visa

Superstar Rajinikanth took to social to share that he received a Golden Visa for the UAE. Post it, he was seen paying a visit to a BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The temple shared pictures and videos from his visit on X. In the video, he is seen with a priest, who explains the temple's significance to him. Before leaving the temple, the priest wraps a string around Rajinikanth's wrist and presents him with a book. The images and video show the actor admiring the temple's architecture and posing for photos with the others who accompany him on the trip.

The video

Rajnikanth, renowned Indian actor visited the #AbuDhabiMandir pic.twitter.com/8Y3FnfEhGy — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) May 23, 2024

Also read: WATCH: Rajinikanth gets UAE Golden Visa, expresses gratitude to Abu Dhabi authorities

Rajinikanth gets UAE Golden Visa

On Friday, Rajinikanth stated that the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism had given him a golden visa. The actor announced this on social media, thanking the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their work.

Rajinikanth's visit to Dubai

During his recent visit to the UAE, the actor met with MA Yusuff Ali, the Lulu Group's chairman and managing director, as well as other senior officials. The superstar and the businessman rode in a Rolls-Royce. Fans are speculating if the superstar and the owner of the Lulu Group could form a collaboration.

Latest Videos