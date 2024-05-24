Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Rajinikanth gets UAE Golden Visa, expresses gratitude to Abu Dhabi authorities

    Rajinikanth took to social media to share a video where he mentioned that he has been granted a golden visa by the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. 

    WATCH: Rajinikanth gets UAE Golden Visa, expresses gratitude to Abu Dhabi authorities RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    On Friday, Rajinikanth revealed that he has been granted a golden visa by the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. The renowned actor took to social media to announce this and also thanked the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their efforts.

    The video

    Rajinikanth stated in a now-viral video, "I am truly honored to have received the renowned UAE Golden visa from the Abu Dhabi government. My heartfelt gratitude to the Abu Dhabi authorities, as well as to my dear friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for obtaining this visa and providing all necessary support."

    Rajinikanth's visit to Dubai

    During his recent visit to the UAE, the actor met with MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of the Lulu Group, as well as other key executives. The superstar and the businessman took a ride in a Rolls-Royce. Fans are wondering about a possible partnership between the superstar and the Lulu Group's owner.

    Also Read: Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur dresses up in white lacy jumpsuit as she debuts at the Film Festival

    Rajinikanth's professional front

    Meanwhile, actor Rajinikanth has recently wrapped filming for his forthcoming flick 'Vettaiyan'. It was written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Production. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in important parts. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love osf

    Dinesh Karthik's Journey: Success, setbacks, and second chances at love

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    SHOCKING British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH ATG

    SHOCKING! British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra; calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT Triptii Dimri in for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week

    Recent Stories

    Vietnam Many killed few injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi watch video gcw

    Vietnam: 14 killed, three injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi

    Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur dresses up in white lacy jumpsuit as she debuts at the Film Festival RKK

    Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur dresses up in white lacy jumpsuit as she debuts at the Film Festival

    Uttar Pradesh: 70-year-old man dragged for several feet by SUV in Jhansi gcw

    Uttar Pradesh: 70-year-old man dragged for several feet by SUV in Jhansi

    Karnataka: Fake traffic police extorting fines through UPI arrested in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Fake traffic police extorting fines through UPI arrested in Bengaluru

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet in style as she dons a black-white gown RKK

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari walks the red carpet in style as she dons a black-white gown

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon