Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth attends Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations; gets welcome from Balakrishna

    Rajinikanth arrived at Vijayawada airport on April 28 and was greeted by Balayya alias Nandamuri Balakrishna. Today, he will attend Senior NTR's centenary celebrations.

    Rajinikanth attends Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations; gets welcome from Balakrishna RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Rajinikanth landed in Vijayawada on Friday to participate in the celebrations of iconic actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, often known as NTR. Nandamuri Balakrishna had previously announced that his father's centenary celebrations would take place in Vijayawada on April 28 and would be graced by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Rajinikanth, who was spotted at Gannavaram airport there today, where Balayya warmly welcomed him.

    He will be attending the event scheduled to be held on Friday evening in the city. Balayya has invited fans to come out and take part in the celebrations. The arrangements for the event are currently being looked after by Balayya's team. He personally went to the Vijayawada airport today to welcome Rajinikanth. Also, he gifted the superstar an orange shawl.

    He plans to attend the event, which is set to take place in the city on Friday evening. Balayya has urged her admirers to join her in the celebrations. Balayya's crew is now handling the event's plans. Today, he went to the Vijayawada airport to greet Rajinikanth. He also gave the starlet an orange scarf.

    Also Read: Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's thriller web series worth your TIME? 

    NTR was born on May 28, 1923 in Andhra Pradesh and served as the state's Chief Minister from 1983 to 1989. He returned the TDP to power with a landslide win in December 1994, but a few months later faced a mutiny from his son-in-law Chandrabu Naidu, who was dissatisfied with NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi's intervention in party and administrative issues.

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

    Naidu deposed NTR from power in September 1995, with the help of NTR's children from his first wife. On January 18, 1996, the TDP's founder died after a heart attack.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event in New York? Here's what we know ADC

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event? Here's what we know

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals vma

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know

    Kangana Ranaut on sexual preference: 'Don't flaunt it everywhere' ADC

    Kangana Ranaut on sexual preference: 'Don't flaunt it everywhere'

    Jiah Khan suicide verdict today: Detailed glance at the high-profile case of late actress vma

    Jiah Khan suicide case timeline: Recalling a decade-old legal fight

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final: Should KL Rahul replace Shubman Gill? Here is what Michael Vaughan feels-ayh

    WTC Final: Should KL Rahul replace Shubman Gill? Here's what Michael Vaughan feels

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV Comparing features price battery and more gcw

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparing features, price, battery and more

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event in New York? Here's what we know ADC

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event? Here's what we know

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt AJR

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals vma

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals

    Recent Videos

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon