Rajinikanth attends Sr NTR's 100th birth anniversary celebrations; gets welcome from Balakrishna

Rajinikanth landed in Vijayawada on Friday to participate in the celebrations of iconic actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, often known as NTR. Nandamuri Balakrishna had previously announced that his father's centenary celebrations would take place in Vijayawada on April 28 and would be graced by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Rajinikanth, who was spotted at Gannavaram airport there today, where Balayya warmly welcomed him.

He will be attending the event scheduled to be held on Friday evening in the city. Balayya has invited fans to come out and take part in the celebrations. The arrangements for the event are currently being looked after by Balayya's team. He personally went to the Vijayawada airport today to welcome Rajinikanth. Also, he gifted the superstar an orange shawl.

NTR was born on May 28, 1923 in Andhra Pradesh and served as the state's Chief Minister from 1983 to 1989. He returned the TDP to power with a landslide win in December 1994, but a few months later faced a mutiny from his son-in-law Chandrabu Naidu, who was dissatisfied with NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi's intervention in party and administrative issues.

Naidu deposed NTR from power in September 1995, with the help of NTR's children from his first wife. On January 18, 1996, the TDP's founder died after a heart attack.