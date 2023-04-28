Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's thriller web series worth your TIME? Read these tweets

Citadel on Amazon Prime Video: The Russo brothers' thriller series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is about to impress fans; read these Twitter reactions.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel released on Amazon Prime Video today (April 28) amid considerable fanfare and anticipation. The thriller series, written by David Weil and executive produced by the Russo brothers, stars Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden as the male protagonist opposite Priyanka Chopra.



The series is described as a spy thriller with action and a riveting emotional core, and it includes a breakthrough global event that includes a flagship series and many localised spin-off episodes in various languages. These spin-offs take place in various settings, such as the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico.



Fans anxiously awaiting the release of Citadel on Amazon Prime Video have been sharing their comments on social media. Citadel is billed as one of the biggest and most costly games of 2023, and fans are enthusiastic about it.

Viewers praise everything about the programme, from the plot and performances to Priyanka-Richard's hot onscreen chemistry and action. They are particularly smitten with Priyanka's character Nadia. So far, the series has gotten a lot of positive feedback.

After watching the show, a Twitter user wrote, "Im Thoroughly MINDBLOWN... WHAT A PERFOMANCE @priyankachopra You Nailed It And How Watched 2 Episodes... Im Shook What Action Pois And Acting #Citadel Is A Must Watch A Proper Blockbuster Entertainer Suspense Filled Thriller!!!



Another social media user tweeted, "omg what a bad-*ss u are, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, U had me at my feet, I couldn't keep my eyes off of u, the adrenaline rush I got just by watching two episodes, I need more now the whole cast was amazing going back to watch it again #CitadelOnPrime



A third tweet read, "This Show Is Gonna Be Watched On Repeat For Sure And Catch The Extra Insights Of Each Episode On Extras Of @PrimeVideoIN @priyankachopra I Freaking Love You And How"

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra as skilled spy Nadia Sinh, who co-stars with Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Priyanka launched worldwide Citadel promotions earlier this month from Mumbai, India.

