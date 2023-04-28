Priyanka Chopra makes shocking disclosure related to baby Malti Marie; know details

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas spent more than three months in the NICU before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas could finally bring her home. Know details.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got ecstatic to become parents when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. However, the couple experienced a whirlwind of emotions as Malti was born prematurely. The unexpected turn of events left them shaken.

Despite the challenges, Priyanka and Nick remained loyal in their love and commitment to their little one. They got dedicated to ensuring their child received the best care possible, and slowly but surely, their tiny bundle of joy began growing stronger. Malti Marie spent 100 days in the NICU before Priyanka and Nick could finally bring her home.

For Priyanka, the experience was a mix of emotions, with moments of joy, fear, and uncertainty. In a recent interaction with a globally prominent entertainment magazine, Priyanka expressed her love for Malti, sharing that her daughter has her wrapped around her little finger. Priyanka also joked that she does not know how she will ever discipline her.

Shedding light on the point, Priyanka said, "She has got me wrapped around her finger. I do not know how I will discipline her because I do not have it in me. I was so close to losing her, that she can get away with anything. I want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She is a super smiley, happy baby. My goal is, to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that is all I want to do."

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of the spy thriller series, Citadel. The series will start streaming from April 28 onwards. Apart from Citadel, the actress also has Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. She will also make a big Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

