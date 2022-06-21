Suriya in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; here’s how much he charged for R Madhavan’s film

R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has been creating quite a ripple even before its release. Ever since the film’s announcement followed by its first look, teaser and then eventually the trailer, this project has been one of the most anticipated films of not Bollywood or South, but the whole of India.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic based on the life of ISRO’s ex-scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage. The film will not only see R Madhavan as an actor playing the lead role and the writer, but also the film’s director, as he marks his debut.

Last month, R Madhavan’s film, which is set for a theatrical release on July 1, was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The film received a standing ovation at the festival, and since then, the excitement around the film’s release has doubled.

R Madhavan’s film will be released in three languages – Hindi, English and Tamil. While Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Hindi and English version of the film, the same role has been played by superstar Suriya in the Tamil version.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, R Madhavan revealed how much the two superstars charged for their respective roles in the film. Speaking about it, he said that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Suriya charged a penny. Rather, the two actors were more than excited to be a part of the project which, according to Madhavan, is a tribute to all the scientists and engineers of ISRO.

Interestingly, Suriya was recently seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, which also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. For Vikram also, Suriya did not charge anything.

Meanwhile, speaking more about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan said that he had no plans of directing the film. “I was never confident about directing the film. I was not meant to direct this film. When I decided to do this film, I didn’t get a producer. So, I decided to produce it; directing it was nowhere on the cards. One month before the actual shoot, my director could not direct it and left it. At that point in time the choice was whether we should drop the film, or should I direct it since everyone including Nambi Narayanan, believed that I could do it,” he said, adding that “the idea behind making this film was that no other Nambi Narayanan should happen to any country. We should be able to respect, and nurture are assets and patriots so that they can actually contribute to the society and the country, so we had to tell his story”.