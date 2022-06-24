Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    If reports are to be believed, R Madhavan, who is making his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, will not direct any other film after this.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 7:43 AM IST

    Actor R Madhavan has been the centre of the news these days in the entertainment world. With only a week left for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, the excitement around the film has more than doubled.

    Even though the film has received a great response during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, R Madhavan has been promoting the film on a larger level. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will not only see him as an actor and as a writer, but also as a director, making his debut as a filmmaker. However, even before his debut directorial is released, there is buzz that R Madhavan may not direct any other film after this.

    Why do we say that? Well, in a  recent interview, Recently R Madhavan said that he finds directing to be very tiring to do, adding that even his wife Sarita wants him to concentrate on acting right now.

    “I don't think I will direct a film again. This is a very tedious process. I don't have any plans to direct any other film right now,” said R Madhavan. He continued who explain that directing Rocketry was never a part of the plan. “The director who was originally associated with the film 'Rocketry' had walked out of the project due to his previous projects. So, I shouldered the responsibility and went ahead with the direction. Nambi Narayanan also showed his support and faith in me, and I felt it was my duty,” he said adding that he never had plans of becoming a director.

    R Madhavan's wife Sarita also wants him to concentrate on acting for the time being. Madhavan said, “I am not Mani Ratnam who can confidently make films on different subjects. I don't think I can do that. If I have to direct again, the story should be such that can really inspire me. My wife also wants me to focus on acting.”

    In this film, R Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. The film will hit the theatres on July 1 and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

