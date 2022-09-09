Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

    From Bollywood actors to Hollywood celebrities mourned Queen Elizabeth's demise on social media. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, and the death of the 96-year-old monarch has left everyone heartbroken. 

    Everyone is devastated by the passing of the 96-year-old queen, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. Her loss was mourned by royal family supporters, who sent loving tributes to her on social media. Several celebrities also paid tribute to the late Queen by posting pictures of her on social media to show their sorrow at her demise.

    Britain’s longest-serving monarch - Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday. Buckingham Palace also released a statement, the first public statement by King Charles III, saying, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." Upon her death, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay condolences.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and shared Queen Elizabeth II’s photo with a heart emoji.

    Legendary singer Elton John has been known to have shared a close bond with the royal family for years. John posted a statement on Instagram in response to learning of the Queen's passing. He said he was "deeply saddened" and that the Queen "was an inspiring presence to be around, and she led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth."

    Anushka Sharma put her photo and wrote, “Rest in Grace".

    Kris Jenner shared images of the Queen from her younger days and wrote, "Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family." 

    Kris's daughter, Khloe Kardashian also shared a lengthy post as she admired the Queen's strength over the years.

    Sushmita Sen also posted a picture and wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏," she wrote.

    Anupam Kher took to Twitter to send his condolences. “Even though she was the Queen for 70Years, she also represented grace, compassion, dignity, strength, kindness. As an individual there was something inspirational about #QueenElizabeth! May her soul RIP!#OmShanti,” he wrote.

    Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

    Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

    Other Hollywood celebrities that expressed their sympathies on the Queen's passing included Maria Shriver, Jennifer Garner, and actress Helen Mirren, who described herself as "proud to be an Elizabethan."

    Paris Hilton Queen Elizabeth tribute

    Ananya Panday also shared the queen’s photo from her younger days on the stories section of Instagram.

    The fourth and last British coronation of the 20th century was Elizabeth's ascension to the throne at the age of 25. Prince Charles, her 73-year-old eldest son, will succeed her as the next in line to the throne. Due to her persistent illness, he has been taking on more and more responsibilities lately.


     

