Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 10 most-inspiring quotes from UK's longest-serving monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. During her lifetime, the Queen visited more than 100 different countries and shook hands with at least 14 American presidents. Although she never gave an interview during her reign, the Queen's public speeches gave an insight into her private thoughts. In tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's life and reign, here's a look at 10 most noteworthy quotes, which will inspire generations to come:

"When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place." - Wartime broadcast with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, on Octobr 13, 1940. Also read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi recalls moment she showed him handkerchief gifted by Gandhi

"It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult." - Queen Elizabeth II said these words during her Christmas speech in 1957.

"Like all the best families, we have our share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters and of disagreements." Queen Elizabeth's speech to heads of state aboard the royal yacht Britannia, in October 1989.

"Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom." - Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas speech in 1991. Also read: 'Operation Unicorn': Here's what will happen after Queen Elizabeth II's demise

"Grief is the price we pay for love" - Queen Elizabeth II said in 2001, in her message to the United States after the 9/11 attacks.

"Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed or colour." - Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas broadcast in 2004, where she address the theme of religious tolerance.

"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future." - Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas broadcast in 2008.

"I know of no single formula for success, but over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal, and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration, to work together." - Queen Elizabeth II said during an address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2010. Also read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Twitter flooded with tributes, mourn demise of longest-serving monarch

"It's worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change." - Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas speech in 2019.

