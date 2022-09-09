Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar Net Worth: Check out Khiladi Kumar's annual salary, earns, cars and more

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 8:03 AM IST

    Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: The actor better known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood is 55 today. Due to his flexibility, he has appeared in several thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films. Let us know his net worth.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Akshay Kumar, better known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood, is 55 today. The actor became well-known and well-liked as a result of the success of Khiladi (1992). He has been in many thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedies, and patriotic films throughout the years because of his flexibility. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    The last several Akshay Kumar films performed poorly at the box office, despite his reputation for producing successes after smashes. Failures, meanwhile, have never deterred Akshay. Recognizing his contributions to Indian film, he has received the Padma Shri Award. Here is a list of his most recent and future films, which are being released in honour of his 55th birthday.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Indian-Canadian actor Rajiv Om Bhatia, better known by his on-screen name Akshay Kumar, is also a producer of Hindi movies. In the more than 30 years of his career, he has made approximately 100 film appearances. He is renowned as "Khiladion Ke Khiladi" and is a master in martial arts. Actor Akki is the busiest in Bollywood, releasing three to four films year.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Know the net worth of Akshay Kumar:
    One of the most paid performers in the world is the Sooryavanshi actor. According to reports, he is the world's sixth-richest actor with a net worth of around USD 48.5 million, approximately Rs 386 crore. His yearly compensation is between Rs 45 and 50 crores, while his monthly income exceeds Rs 4 crores. He demands over Rs 135 crores for each film.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    With Tiger Shroff, Akshay was forced to take a wage reduction for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie's financiers restrained themselves from withdrawing a sizable sum of money. When the transaction was closed, Akshay had already committed to a high sum of Rs. 144 crores. Khiladi Kumar did, however, receive a 50% reduction in pay for this particular film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    He makes money through brand endorsements in addition to movies, and he charges a hefty Rs 6 Crore for each ad. He founded the production businesses Grazing Goat Pictures and Hari Om Entertainment Co. The actor also owns the World Kabbadi League's Khalsa Warriors squad.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    With revenues of USD 48.5 million, or around Rs 386 crore, Akshay Kumar was placed 52nd on the Forbes list of the highest-paid entertainers in the world in 2015 and 2019. On the Forbes US list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world in 2019, he was the only Indian. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With revenues of $65 million (about 517 crores), he was ranked 33. He did, however, come in sixth place among the highest-paid actors worldwide in 2020. In addition to movies, brand sponsorships are a significant source of his income. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshay owns several real estate assets, both domestically and overseas in addition to his beachside Juhu house. He owns 11 high-end vehicles in his collection, including Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Honda Crv, and Porsche. Also Read: Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

