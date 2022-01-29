Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

First from daughter, Arha, then from friends Allu Arjun received welcome; actor shared pictures of the celebrations and caption it, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

Pushpa star Allu Arjun returned after a 16-day trip to Dubai and welcomed family and friends. His team got a small surprise; they threw a Pushpa-themed bash. From cake to decoration, everything had Pushpa flavour. Allu Arjun shared some photographs from the party on his social media handle and penned the caption, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

Earlier morning, Allu Arjun shared a post where his daughter was seen starting at a decorated floor stating 'welcome nana' (father), a gesture that surely melted the actor's heart. He called it the 'sweetest welcome'. Allu also got some presents for his children, son Allu Ayaan and his daughter Allu Arha.

Today, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to social media and shared his thought after watching Pushpa. The actor took up his social media and wrote -"Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!"

Pushpa has become a massive hit globally with a Box office collection of more than Rs 350 cr and continues its winning streak via Amazon Prime Video. The film has created a new definition of Blockbuster in such a brief period. Even after releasing on OTT, fans are going crazy to watch the movie in theatres to get into the feel.

