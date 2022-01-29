  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    First from daughter, Arha, then from friends Allu Arjun received welcome; actor shared pictures of the celebrations and caption it, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun returned after a 16-day trip to Dubai and welcomed family and friends. His team got a small surprise; they threw a Pushpa-themed bash. From cake to decoration, everything had Pushpa flavour. Allu Arjun shared some photographs from the party on his social media handle and penned the caption, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

    Earlier morning, Allu Arjun shared a post where his daughter was seen starting at a decorated floor stating 'welcome nana' (father), a gesture that surely melted the actor's heart. He called it the 'sweetest welcome'. Allu also got some presents for his children, son Allu Ayaan and his daughter Allu Arha. 

    Also Read: Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news

     Today, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to social media and shared his thought after watching Pushpa. The actor took up his social media and wrote -"Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho!"  

    Pushpa has become a massive hit globally with a Box office collection of more than Rs 350 cr and continues its winning streak via  Amazon Prime Video. The film has created a new definition of Blockbuster in such a brief period. Even after releasing on OTT, fans are going crazy to watch the movie in theatres to get into the feel. 

    Also Read: Here's what Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are doing on weekends; check pictures

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit RCB

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance (Watch)

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party RCB

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party

    Recent Stories

    Australian Open 2022 final: Ashleigh Barty beats Danielle Collins; become country's first home singles champion since 1978-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Barty beats Collins to become country's first home singles champion since 1978

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit RCB

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Vaze's denial in fresh bail plea - ADT

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Waze's denial in fresh bail plea

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31-ycb

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

    Here how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news RCB

    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon