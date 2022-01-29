Here's what Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are doing on weekends; check pictures

Allu Arjun returns home after 15 days and Mahesh Babu cuddles with his pet dog; take a look

Pushpa star Allu Arjun returned home after 16 days from Dubai and shared a cute picture of his daughter welcoming him with a lovely decoration. The actor took to his Instagram handle, posted a photo of his daughter, Arha and wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad".



Arha looks adorable, posing in her pink and orange tie-dye nightwear for the photo. According to reports, Allu Arjun was in Dubai; for shooting his next film.



A few days ago, Allu Arjun shared a pic of appreciating the majestic Palm Jumeirah and admiring its magnificence.

Minewhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, released in theatres on 17 December 2021, has become the biggest blockbuster, crossing Rs 350 crore worldwide. Also Read: Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

On the other hand, another Telugu star Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata has shared a picture of her husband reuniting with his family after recovering from COVID-19. She shared a glimpse of his weekend morning where Mahesh is seen loving and cuddling from pet dog with his daughter Sitara.

Image: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

The actor is having a pawesome moment, and it looks so cute; fans started sending wishes on her comment session. In the pic, we see Mahesh's pet dog sitting on his lap as he and Sitara hugging him with love.

