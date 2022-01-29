Here's what Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are doing on weekends; check pictures
Pushpa star Allu Arjun returned home after 16 days from Dubai and shared a cute picture of his daughter welcoming him with a lovely decoration. The actor took to his Instagram handle, posted a photo of his daughter, Arha and wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad".
Arha looks adorable, posing in her pink and orange tie-dye nightwear for the photo. According to reports, Allu Arjun was in Dubai; for shooting his next film.
A few days ago, Allu Arjun shared a pic of appreciating the majestic Palm Jumeirah and admiring its magnificence.
Minewhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, released in theatres on 17 December 2021, has become the biggest blockbuster, crossing Rs 350 crore worldwide. Also Read: Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details
On the other hand, another Telugu star Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata has shared a picture of her husband reuniting with his family after recovering from COVID-19. She shared a glimpse of his weekend morning where Mahesh is seen loving and cuddling from pet dog with his daughter Sitara.
The actor is having a pawesome moment, and it looks so cute; fans started sending wishes on her comment session. In the pic, we see Mahesh's pet dog sitting on his lap as he and Sitara hugging him with love.
Yes, without any doubt, these two pictures of Mahesh and Allu Arjun with their daughters are the best things you will see on the Internet today. After recovering from COVID-19, Mahesh's first thing was to pay final regards to his elder Ramesh Babu, who passed away due to liver-related issues a few weeks back.