Pushpa 2: Nagpur police arrest WANTED drug smuggler during Allu Arjun's movie screening; read details

Drug smuggler Vishal Meshram was arrested and sent to Nagpur Central Jail. He is scheduled to be moved to a jail in Nashik, where he will face charges for his crime.

Pushpa 2: Nagpur police arrest WANTED drug smuggler during Allu Arjun's movie screening; read details RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Vishal Meshram, a wanted criminal and drug smuggler, was nabbed Thursday at a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to sources, the arrest occurred shortly after midnight, leaving moviegoers stunned. Despite the short disruption, police told the crowd they could continue viewing the film while quickly arresting Meshram.

The accused has been on the run for about ten months. Meshram, who had been on the run for over ten months, is a well-known thug with a criminal record of 27 charges. His allegations include two killings, drug trafficking, and assaults on law enforcement agents.

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024

According to reports, police tracked Meshram's travels after discovering that he planned to attend a showing of the famous film Pushpa 2.

Cyber Surveillance

The film's release proved a major factor in identifying the mobster. Using internet monitoring, police tracked him to a sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked outside the movie.

To prevent Meshram from fleeing, the cops punctured his vehicle's tires. As the film neared its conclusion, cops entered the cinema theatre and approached Meshram, who was oblivious of their presence. Meshram was led out of the cinema after the arrest went smoothly.

Also Read: Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Meshram was arrested and sent to Nagpur Central Jail. He is scheduled to be moved to a jail in Nashik, where he will face charges for his crime.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar ATG

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend RBA

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon