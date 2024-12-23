Pushpa 2: Nagpur police arrest WANTED drug smuggler during Allu Arjun's movie screening; read details

Drug smuggler Vishal Meshram was arrested and sent to Nagpur Central Jail. He is scheduled to be moved to a jail in Nashik, where he will face charges for his crime.

Vishal Meshram, a wanted criminal and drug smuggler, was nabbed Thursday at a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to sources, the arrest occurred shortly after midnight, leaving moviegoers stunned. Despite the short disruption, police told the crowd they could continue viewing the film while quickly arresting Meshram.

The accused has been on the run for about ten months. Meshram, who had been on the run for over ten months, is a well-known thug with a criminal record of 27 charges. His allegations include two killings, drug trafficking, and assaults on law enforcement agents.

According to reports, police tracked Meshram's travels after discovering that he planned to attend a showing of the famous film Pushpa 2.

Cyber Surveillance

The film's release proved a major factor in identifying the mobster. Using internet monitoring, police tracked him to a sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked outside the movie.

To prevent Meshram from fleeing, the cops punctured his vehicle's tires. As the film neared its conclusion, cops entered the cinema theatre and approached Meshram, who was oblivious of their presence. Meshram was led out of the cinema after the arrest went smoothly.

Meshram was arrested and sent to Nagpur Central Jail. He is scheduled to be moved to a jail in Nashik, where he will face charges for his crime.

