Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, grossed more than Rs 57 crore in India during its third weekend. The film grossed over Rs 1,500 crore globally and is still going strong.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, had a promising third weekend in India, grossing more than Rs 57 crore nett. The film grossed over Rs 1,500 crore globally and is still doing well at the box office. In India, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 1,000 crore (nett) in 18 days and is expected to continue its dream run in cinemas.

Pushpa 2 opened in cinemas on December 5 and has had a spectacular run. The film set several box office records in India.

On its third Sunday, December 22, Pushpa 2 made Rs 33.25 crore nett in India, with the Hindi dubbed version accounting for most of the revenue. The Telugu version grossed Rs 5.7 crore nett at the domestic box office on Sunday.

Also Read: Salman Khan feared working with THIS top actress

Pushpa 2 grossed Rs 1062.9 crore nett in India in 18 days, according to the tracking website Sacnilk. The Hindi version earned Rs 679.65 crore nett, while the Telugu version made Rs 307.8 crore.

Check the day-by-day breakdown of Pushpa 2 in India (nett):

Week One: Rs 725.8 crore

Week two: Rs 264.8 crore.

Day 16: Rs. 14.3 crore.

Day 17: Rs 24.75 crore.

Day 18: Rs 33.25 crore.

Total: Rs. 1062.9 crore.

Here is the trailer:

Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and opened in cinemas on December 5. Allu Arjun resumed his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Also Read: Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

It has been released in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi, and is still doing well in theatres worldwide.

Latest Videos