Entertainment

Salman Khan feared working with THIS top actress

Every heroine's dream to work with Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the star of Bollywood, with whom almost every heroine dreams of working. But Salman himself was afraid to work with one heroine

Which heroine was Salman Khan afraid to work with?

Salman Khan had told during an interview that Sridevi was the only heroine in Bollywood, with whom he was afraid to work

Why was Salman Khan afraid to work with Sridevi?

Salman had told in an interview that he was afraid to work with Sridevi. Because in the film in which Sridevi worked, hardly any other actor got attention

People used to go to see movies because of Sridevi

According to Salman, people used to say that they go to the theater to watch film because of Sridevi. Not only this, Salman had confessed that he used to reject offers for films

Sridevi was a big star and Salman's early days

This is time of the 1980s and 1990s, when Sridevi was a big star and every filmmaker wanted a film with her. She was also the first star to charge 1 CR and Salman was new to films

Sridevi-Salman Khan worked together in two films

Sridevi and Salman Khan worked together in two films 'Chandramukhi' (1993) and 'Chand Ka Tukda' (1994). Both films were flops at the box office

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024

PHOTOS: Shalini Passi's traditional saree styling tips for 2025

Helen to Lalita Pawar: 6 Iconic female villains of 70s Bollywood