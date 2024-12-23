Salman Khan feared working with THIS top actress

Entertainment
Salman Khan is the star of Bollywood, with whom almost every heroine dreams of working. But Salman himself was afraid to work with one heroine
Salman Khan had told during an interview that Sridevi was the only heroine in Bollywood, with whom he was afraid to work
Salman had told in an interview that he was afraid to work with Sridevi. Because in the film in which Sridevi worked, hardly any other actor got attention
According to Salman, people used to say that they go to the theater to watch film because of Sridevi. Not only this, Salman had confessed that he used to reject offers for films
This is time of the 1980s and 1990s, when Sridevi was a big star and every filmmaker wanted a film with her. She was also the first star to charge 1 CR and Salman was new to films
Sridevi and Salman Khan worked together in two films 'Chandramukhi' (1993) and 'Chand Ka Tukda' (1994). Both films were flops at the box office
Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families
Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024
PHOTOS: Shalini Passi's traditional saree styling tips for 2025
Helen to Lalita Pawar: 6 Iconic female villains of 70s Bollywood