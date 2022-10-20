Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film beats Salman Khan's Tiger 3; rules Ormax Media list of 'Most-Awaited films'

    Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, came up on top of Ormax media's list of the "Most-Awaited movies." Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's outstanding performances in The Rise have rocked India.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    The excitement for the debut of big-budget movies and superhit series grows daily among the Indian public. Every Friday, a number of movies hit theatres, and some of them have already begun to dominate viewers' thoughts.

    Ormax media recently released a report card of the "Most-Awaited movie," and Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, came out on top. Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's outstanding performances in The Rise have rocked India. Everybody still grooves to their tunes, such as Oo Antava Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami, which became the year's biggest hits.

    Ormax Media posted a list of the "Most-Awaited movies" on social media. The following movies were included in chronological order: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, then Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, again SRK's Jawan, and Dunki.

    In the caption, they wrote “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”

    Pushpa 2's muhurat was recently unveiled, and production has begun. A puja ritual was held in front of the cast and crew to kick off the movie's filming on an auspicious note. The filmmakers' assurances that the movie will be larger and grander have increased viewer anticipation for the movie's debut.

