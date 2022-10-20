Who was Noti Binodini aka Binodini Das? Kangana Ranaut to play Bengali theatre star in Pradeep Sarkar's film

Kangana Ranaut to play Noti Binodini: Know who was the Bengali theatre artist that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut would portray in popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's next film

In her upcoming movie, Kangana Ranaut will portray the great theatre figure Noti Binodini. Noti Binodini, one of Bengal's most revered and well-known historical characters, became the most well-known Bengali actress of the nineteenth century.

Pradeep Sarkar, the director of movies like "Parineeta" and "Mardani," is behind the camera for the Kangana Ranaut starrer. While viewers will have to wait to see Kangana in the movie, let's take a moment to comprehend and learn a little more about the theatre performer.

Talking about the film, Prakash Kapadia (Devdas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) has penned the script. This is Ranaut's fourth film in which she plays a real-life character, following Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thalaivii (J Jayalalithaa), and the upcoming feature Emergency (Indira Gandhi).

"I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country," the actor said in a statement.

Who was Noti Binodini aka Binodini Das?

Binodini, raised in Kolkata by sex workers, became Bengal's most well-known actress in the 19th century. She performed more than 80 roles throughout a 12-year career, including those of Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Kaikeyi, and Motibibi, among others. In addition, she is recognised as one of the first South Asian theatrical performers to publish her autobiography.

Binodini's acting skills were admired by well-known personalities of that era, like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Swami Vivekananda.

The actress Noti Binodini, also known by her stage as Nati Binodani, began her acting career at 12 and ended it at 23. Her family reportedly engaged in prostitution and was poor. In her biography, the actress referred to herself as a prostitute. Binodini Das was married when she was five years old but lost contact with her spouse. According to a claim from Banglapedia.org, she was a mistress to three persons

Noti Binodini made her stage debut as Draupadi in a supporting role at the Great National Theatre. She was employed by the Bengal Theatre as well. Das was also friends with the well-known dramatist and actor Girish Chandra Ghosh, from whom it is reported that she learned how to perform. The Star Theatre was also established in 1883 by Girish Chandra and Noti Binodini.

Despite being well-known for her work as an actress, Binodini violently suffered at the hands of society. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the renowned Hindu spiritual leader of nineteenth-century Bengal, is reported to have witnessed Binodini play the part of Chaitanaya in Chaitanyaleela. Additionally gifted as a writer, Binodini Das released her own autobiography, "Amar Katha," in 1912. Her straightforward and honest approach also created numerous additional stories and poems.

Due to the social repression of women during that era and time, especially Binodini as a theatre actress, she died a lonely woman, having lost her daughter at an early age.

