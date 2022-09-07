Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Director Puri Jagannadh is allegedly moving out of his Mumbai apartment as Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger suffered huge loss.

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    The public was unimpressed by the action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda. One of the greatest flops of the year was the film, which also starred Ananya Panday in the starring position. The movie generated a lot of attention, but owing to unfavourable word-of-mouth advertising, it failed to get audiences to the theatres.

    The high-budget movie failed to make the ticket counters ringing. Now, various stories address how the producers intend to reimburse distributors and exhibitors for the losses they sustained.

    A recent report states that Puri Jagannadh, the director of Liger, intends to leave his Mumbai residence. Puri Jagannadh is reportedly preparing to relocate temporarily from Mumbai to Hyderabad, according to Gulte.com. He is rumoured to reside in a luxurious property in Mumbai that faces the sea. His property reportedly costs Rs. 10 lakh in rent each month and additional upkeep expenses. According to the source, Puri is considering leaving the location and returning to his house in Hyderabad. He has a home in the renowned Jubilee Hills area.

    The forthcoming Puri Jagannadh film is reportedly titled Jana Gana Mana. Several publications also claim that the movie has been shelved following the box office failure of Liger. The film would have been Puri and Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration. According to rumours, this choice has already cost the film's creators significant money.

    Vijay Deverakonda's career trajectory appears to be unaffected by Liger's failure. His forthcoming film Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is almost through filming. In addition to Vijay and Samantha, Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar, and Murali Sharma all have significant parts in Kushi. Mythri Movie Makers just posted the movie's motion poster to YouTube.

    The Mythri Movie Makers also shared a behind-the-scenes video. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda, along with the crew of Kushi, surprised Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday. The video had gone viral on social media. Kushi is tentatively slated to release in theatres on December 23.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 2:41 PM IST
