    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted in LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES]

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, captured hearts in recent LA sightings. The actress, casually dressed, shared sweet moments with Malti, adorned in a 'Daddy’s Mini' hoodie. Fans adored Malti's cute expressions

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' baby girl, Malti Marie Jonas, born via surrogacy in January 2022, is winning hearts with her adorable antics. The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted in Los Angeles, taking a break from their busy lives to enjoy some quality time together.

    In the candid pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen lovingly feeding water to her daughter, displaying a heartwarming bond between the two. Priyanka opted for a casual look, sporting a varsity hoodie paired with denim, while little Malti stole the show in a pink hoodie with the words 'Daddy’s Mini' emblazoned on it. The baby girl couldn't help but make cute expressions and even pouted while sipping water, captivating the hearts of fans.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, after a brief courtship. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, into the world through surrogacy. Known for their close-knit family relationships, Priyanka and Nick often spend time with each other's families.

    Recently, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, shared insights into how she gauged Nick's suitability as a husband for her daughter. Madhu expressed her immediate liking for Nick, describing him as a very amiable person. She revealed having meaningful discussions with Nick, understanding that he was the right match for Priyanka.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
