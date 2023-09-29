Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas’ younger brother Franklin Jonas on his birthday

    Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet message for Nick Jonas' younger brother Franklin Jonas' birthday, referring to him as Maltti Marie's favourite uncle!

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is close to her husband Nick Jonas' family, including his parents, Denise and Kevin Sr, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Franklin Jonas. Franklin, Nick's younger brother, turned a year older on September 28th. On social media, many expressed their condolences for Franklin. Priyanka Chopra also sent a lovely message on Instagram for her brother-in-law. She referred to him as Malti Marie's 'favourite' uncle!

    Priyanka Chopra came to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of Franklin Jonas. She wished Malti's favourite uncle a happy birthday and showed her affection for him.  

    “Happy Birthday! To our favorite uncle...we love you! Have the best day ever! (heart emojis),” she wrote. Franklin re-shared PeeCee’s story, and wrote, “Love you sis.”

    Joe Jonas wished Franklin to share a throwback picture with him. He wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know @franklinjonas.” Re-sharing the story, Franklin wrote, “I wouldn't know how to be cool if I didn't have you to look up to.” Kevin Jonas also shared a selfie with his younger brother Franklin, and wrote, “Kevin Jonas Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend… @franklinjonas!” Franklin commented, “Legend!!!! Thank you so much bro.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka Chopra is very close to her brother-in-law Franklin. A video of PeeCee passionately cuddling Franklin during a Jonas Brothers performance surfaced on Instagram a few weeks ago. "Just love the way she loves his family and the way the family loves her," one fan noted, while another added, "Love Franklin and Pri's friendship!" Check it out below if you missed it.

    Franklin Jonas and Priyanka's daughter Malti also paid a visit to the farm a few days ago. Sharing glimpses of the farm life, Priyanka wrote, “Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat .”

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 9:25 AM IST
