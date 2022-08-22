Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday was all about spending mommy time with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick, who got married in December 2018, welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy, early this year.

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. Ever since the birthday of her daughter, with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka has been making a perfect work-life balance. She spends a lot of quality time with her daughter Malti Marie and continues with her shooting schedule.

Speaking of her mommy time, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of the Sunday she spent with her daughter Malti Marie. The ‘Matrix Resurrection' actor shared a couple of pictures with her daughter on her social media.

In the first photograph, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding her daughter in her arms and clicking a selfie. And in the second picture, Malti Marie’s adorable two feet are seen kicking Priyanka’s face as the mother-daughter enjoys their Sunday together.

Taking to the captions, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Love like no other.” In the pictures, Priyanka was seen sporting a casual white shirt, paired with olive green shorts. The second picture also showed the love heart anklet with black beads that Malti wore. Per the Hindu culture, black beads are used to keep evil energies at bay.

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures, comments started pouring in. One of the first celebrities to comment was Priyanka’s actor-sister Parineeti Chopra who wrote: “I miss herrrrrrr.” Actors Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza also commented on the picture, dropping heart emoticons.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl early this year. Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born in January through surrogacy. Since the arrival of their daughter, the couple has often posted pictures of Malti Marie. However, they have always made it a point to hide her face.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2021. They got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace amidst much pomp and fanfare. Their wedding was followed by multiple receptions in India as well as in the United States of America.