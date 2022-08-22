Is Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas ‘GAY’? Here's what his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has to say

Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez allegedly dated for a year and were said to be not particularly serious about their relationship. Their romance began in 2008 and lasted till 2009. She was once asked about her former boyfriend, Jonas’ sexuality. Here's what she said.



Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas, who is quite a popular name in the Hollywood music industry. Many are envious of their closeness and camaraderie and wish to have one.



Before marrying Priyanka, Nick Jonas was in a relationship with popular several celebs, one of them was singer Selena Gomez. Nick and Selena reportedly was in a relationship for one year. In an interview, Selena was asked if Nick is 'gay.'



Back in 2018, Selena appeared on Andy Cohen’s chat show and was asked about Nick Jonas's sexuality. The host Andy Cohen had asked Selena, “Nick Jonas, the gorgeous, ever gorgeous by the day Nick Jonas, he has played, recently, gay roles in Scream Queens and Kingdom. All gay men want this dude to be gay. Not me. On a scale of 1-10,10 being as gay as me, how gay is Nick Jonas?” Responding to this, Selena said, “I dated him. Like zero.”



Selena and Nick had allegedly dated each other for a while when they were Disney kids. The two parted ways amicably in 2009 after being together for a year. Nick was also in a brief relationship with Miley Cyrus too.

Nick fell in love with the 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra after his breakup with Selena and married her within a year of their relationship. Their romance was a big subject in Hollywood. Later, the pair encountered backlash online owing to their age disparity, as PeeCee is ten years older than Nick.

