Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a precious photo of their little daughter, Maltie, on social media to mark Father's Day. Along with that, they also wrote cute messages.

In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a girl as their first child. Through surrogacy, the deeply in love couple received their daughter. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is the name of Priyanka and Nick's baby. The focus of their first Father's Day celebration with their daughter was love.

The pair posted sweet photo and personal messages on each other's Instagram accounts. The sneakers that the father and daughter are sporting in the picture, however, really drew our eye.

With their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas observed their first Father's Day. The actress posted a sweet photo of the father and daughter together on her official Instagram account to wish her spouse a happy anniversary.

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie may be seen in the photo sporting identical footwear. Nick's shoes read "MM's Dad," while the toddler's shoes have "MM" inscribed on them. The two are facing away from the camera in the picture. Priyanka also chose not to announce her daughter's identity in this instance.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more." Meanwhile, Nick shared the same picture and thanked Priyanka for the thoughtful gift.

He wrote, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there. @divya_jyoti."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter were named Marie Chopra Jonas. At the same time, "Malti" is a Sanskrit term that implies a little, fragrant flower or moonlight. The Latin word "Maris," which means "star of the sea," is where Marie gets her name. Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, is also known as Marie in French.