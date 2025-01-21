TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI’s olivia includes features such as smart profile summary, AI-enabled notetaker, medical image sharing, health monitoring and direct data import.

TempusAI, Inc. (TEM) stock jumped on Tuesday after the company launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare concierge app for patients, sending the retail community into a tizzy.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care.

TempusAI announced the nationwide launch of “olivia,” an AI-enabled healthcare concierge app that empowers patients by bringing their healthcare-related data into one central location. It will also leverage advanced AI to provide actionable insights.

Olivia includes features such as smart profile summary, AI-enabled notetaker, medical image sharing, health monitoring and direct data import. The app is now available for both iOS and Android devices.

Eric Lefkofsky, CEO of Tempus, said, “Now, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, tools like olivia will be essential in helping patients understand and navigate their care.”

“This app goes beyond organizing information; it’s a proactive partner empowering patients to steer their health with confidence and clarity.”

Separately, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) recently added TempusAI to her portfolio of holdings. The “Periodic Transaction Report” filed by the former House Speaker on behalf of her and her husband Paul Pelosi showed that she bought 50 call options to buy TempusAI stock worth $50,001-$100,000. The call options have a strike price of $20 and an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026.

TEMP sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 11:35 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward TempusAI stock stayed ‘bullish’ (73/100). Retail chatter on the stock grew louder following these developments, with message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

The stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform.

A watcher on the platform linked the move to Pelosi’s buy, with some suggesting a run up to $70.

Another watcher commented that the duo of catalysts have squeezed the shorts out. According to Yahoo Finance data, about 5.54% of the outstanding shares were shorted as of Dec. 31.

By mid-session, the stock jumped over 39% to $48.97, marking the highest level since early December.

