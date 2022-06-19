Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora on fire: 7 bikini pictures of 48-years-old diva; should not be missed

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    Malaika Arora is blazing through our screens as she poses in an animal print bikini and gets ready to dive; see image
     

    Malaika Arora is demonstrating why she is the ideal water baby. The actress posted a photo of herself in the ocean wearing a black bikini with an animal design on her Instagram account.

    Malaika can be seen showing off a fantastic figure, and she also appears to be preparing to plunge into the sea. She has braided her hair and is posing with snorkelling equipment. Her tattoo may be seen as well. She captioned the image with "Swim??!"
     

    She is looking drop-dead gorgeous. Farah Khan commented, “Where uu??” People also dropped heart and fire emojis on the picture.
     

    The image appears to be from a trip she took a few weeks ago. The actress previously shared a photo of herself wearing what seems to be a monokini. She uploaded a couple images from even underwater while referring to herself as a "beach baby." 
     

    Well, her fans are aware of Malaika's fondness for water. She frequently tweets pictures of her beach vacations or poolside lounging. She also shows her friends and followers a preview of her wonderful time.
     

    Malaika was recently seen instructing a group of people in yoga at an event in Surat. She also displayed her flexibility and physical fitness as she did the asanas.
     

    It's too early to speculate on the direction he may ultimately take. In a recent interview, Malaika also disclosed that her kid is majoring in movies. She had stated, "My kid is studying movies, but he's too young," in an interview with TOI.  Also Read: 9 HOT pictures: Malaika Arora dons backless-sexy gown; check it NOW

    At his age, he must take into account all of his options, make his share of mistakes, and learn from them. We're not here to offer him a golden spoon full of everything. To assist and nudge him in the proper way, we are here. He has a long way to go. Also Read: OMG Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her cleavage in sexy-sheer bodycon dress

