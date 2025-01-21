Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures

Israel's top general, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, resigned on Tuesday, citing significant security and intelligence failures related to the Hamas-led surprise attack on October 7, 2023. The attack, which marked the start of the ongoing war in Gaza, involved militants launching a multi-pronged assault into southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of 250 individuals. More than 90 captives remain in Gaza, with many believed to have died.

Halevi's resignation is the highest-profile departure linked to the failures of the October 7 attack. In his resignation letter, Halevi acknowledged the military’s failure to protect Israel but pointed to "significant achievements" in the subsequent operations in Gaza. He also stated that his resignation would be effective March 6. Alongside Halevi, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel's Southern Command, also stepped down, intensifying calls for accountability.

The timing of Halevi's resignation coincided with a fragile ceasefire with Hamas, which some hope may bring an end to the 15-month war and lead to the return of remaining hostages. The ceasefire includes the gradual release of captives, though it has been met with mixed reactions domestically. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose leadership is now under increased scrutiny, has insisted that any inquiry into the October 7 failures must be delayed until the war concludes.

Meanwhile, Israel's military operation in the occupied West Bank continues, with an attack on the city of Jenin killing at least eight people and injuring 35, according to Palestinian officials. The raid, part of a broader military campaign against Palestinian militants, did not apply to the West Bank ceasefire. Israeli forces have escalated operations in the West Bank since the Gaza war began, amid rising violence between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants, as well as growing attacks by Jewish extremists on Palestinian communities.

Hamas condemned the operation in Jenin, urging Palestinians to intensify their attacks. The smaller, more radical Islamic Jihad also decried the raid, calling it a sign of Israel's failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza.

Netanyahu faces increasing pressure from domestic critics, particularly far-right allies who oppose the ceasefire, which includes the release of Palestinian prisoners and a temporary reduction in Israeli troop presence in Gaza. The ceasefire has already seen Hamas return to the streets, signaling its continued control of Gaza despite the heavy toll of the war. Netanyahu's coalition has been weakened by resignations, including that of far-right figure Itamar Ben-Gvir, although he still maintains a parliamentary majority.

The conflict has claimed over 47,000 Palestinian lives, with health authorities reporting that more than half of the casualties are women and children. In response to the mounting humanitarian crisis, over 900 aid trucks have entered Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, far exceeding the initial target of 600, providing much-needed supplies to the population.

