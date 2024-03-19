Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral

    Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas went for dinner at Farhan Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. They both got mobbed by the paps outside the venue.
     

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were mobbed outside Farhan Akhtar's Mumbai residence on Monday night. Priyanka and Nick, who were in town, paid the filmmaker a visit for dinner. After their encounter, Priyanka and Nick were seen leaving his residence. In a video taken by a paparazzi, Priyanka and Nick are seen sitting in their car and driving home.

    However, it could have been a smoother voyage out. Paps encircled the couple's automobile, and they tried to get past the crowd. Priyanka wore a turquoise dress for their night out, while Nick dressed in black with a red hat. Priyanka waved to the cameras and greeted them with folded hands. 

    Priyanka's visit to Farhan's residence comes while there is no news on Jee Le Zaraa. The actress stated in 2021 that she, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif will collaborate with Farhan Akhtar on Je Le Zaraa, an all-female travel-themed film. At the time of the announcement, the team also posted a motion poster, revealing that they planned to release in 2025. However, the picture appears to have been postponed.

    This is also Priyanka's first meeting with Farhan after the latter revealed the new cast of Don 3. Farhan stated a few weeks ago that Kiara Advani will star in Don 3, with Ranveer Singh portraying the new Don. The filmmaker acknowledged Shah Rukh Khan's departure from the franchise but did not comment on Priyanka's presence in the film. Don 3 is set for release in 2025.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick appear to be in town celebrating Holi. The couple has travelled to Mumbai with their daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka was pictured with the child at the airport last week.

