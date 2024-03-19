SS Rajamouli in Japan: RRR director gets 'origami cranes' from 83-year-old fan-see pictures

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama are in Japan for a special RRR screening. An 83-year-old fan in Japan gave the two a origami cranes for good luck and health.

SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, met Japan's most devoted fan and were astounded by her kind gesture. The 'RRR' filmmaker got origami cranes from an 83-year-old enthusiast who braved the cold to see them in person. Rajamouli turned to X (previously Twitter) to share images with his admirer and express his gratitude.

According to Rajamouli's article, origami cranes are given as gifts to loved ones in Japan to bring them good luck and health. He went to a special screening in Japan on March 18.

In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold.🥹



Some gestures can never be repaid.

Just grateful🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UTGks2djDw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 18, 2024

A closer look as the present reveals a card with her, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. "I'm 83 years old. I wanna dance with RRR everyday. I made it one by one. Rajamouli garu, welcome to Japan (sic)," is written on the card.

The official X page of 'RRR' posted a video of the Japanese crowd celebrating the film's premiere on its 513th day. They posted a video with the caption-"On the 752nd day since the original theatrical release and the 513th day since the Japan theatrical release, we are witnessing the love from 6000kms away, our hometown Hyderabad, India. What else could there be? Everything coming is a blessing!! Love you audience (sic)."

Here's the video:

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in major roles. The film won an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. It received critical praise and several accolades at Indian and international festivals and award ceremonies.