    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all set for Christmas; check out their latest post

    Christmas arrives early for Priyanka Chopra, who posts lovely 'winter' photographs with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is presently combining motherhood and professional duties, and we must admit that she is doing an excellent job. Despite her busy and stressful schedule, the actress takes time for her family, particularly her daughter Malti Marie. PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas appear to be having the perfect winter day with their daughter and spouse, as she posts some adorable photos with them. These photographs are proof that Christmas actually arrived early for the Chopra family.

    Taking to her Instagram page, Priyanka Chopra Jonas uploads a handful of photographs from her day full of fun. In the first photo, we see the actress standing in front of her mirror, attempting a mirror selfie, while Nick stands behind her, glancing at his phone. 

    PeeCee is seen clutching Malti close to her as they go for a walk in the following photo. The final photo shows the mother-daughter combo admiring a lovely Christmas decoration outside. Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on the other hand, have taken the sensible decision as parents not to expose baby Malti Marie's face, but they do give peeks via artfully snapped images on their respective social media handles.

    Meanwhile, our desi girl recently made a trendy statement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah as well as a Bulgari event in Dubai before returning to her fam in the US.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
