    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written

    On Sunday (December 18), Shah Rukh Khan was among the countless supporters who celebrated Argentina's victory over France in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 8:02 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan was overjoyed to see Argentina defeat reigning champions France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday night. On Twitter, King Khan referred to the final match as "one of the finest World Cup Finals ever" and praised the team's leader, famed footballer Lionel Messi.

    “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

    Argentina won the World Cup for the third time on Sunday night, beating France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 stalemate on Sunday, despite Kylian Mbappé completing the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Before the game, Shah Rukh admitted that while his mind wanted to support Mbappé's France, his heart belonged to Messi.

    During a weekend Twitter exchange, Shah Rukh revealed, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also." Even during the pre-game chat, Khan admitted that he is inclined toward Messi and his team.

    When he made the revelation, he was promoting his new film Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan spoke with great footballer Wayne Rooney on football and Pathaan. During the conversation, Shah Rukh joked with Rooney about how young footballers like Argentina's Lionel Messi are. King Khan went on to say that he admires Messi and is full of respect for him.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 8:02 AM IST
