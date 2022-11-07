Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Lucknow, Priyanka Chopra goes shopping for Chikankari, shares UNICEF office PHOTOS

    Priyanka Chopra, a 40-year-old actress, also gave a glimpse of the UNICEF office. She shared a pic from inside the building, added the hashtag “Lucknow” and tagged Unicef.

    Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow: Actress goes for shopping Chikankari, shares UNICEF office (SEE PICS) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Priyanka is currently in her hometown, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to view the work done by UNICEF after marketing her brand Anomaly in Mumbai and Delhi. The Quantico actress posted a photo of a traditional Lucknowi dress on social media on Monday. 

    A gorgeous blue material with intricate craftsmanship can be seen in the image. As she puts her best ethnic foot forward, the original desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds, "When in Lucknow, it has to be the gorgeous chikankari embroidery." 

    Also Read: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow: Actress goes for shopping Chikankari, shares UNICEF office (SEE PICS) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra also gave a peek of the UNICEF office. She shared a picture from inside the building and added the hashtag, “Lucknow” and tagged Unicef. Priyanka posted a video on Instagram earlier on Monday explaining why she was visiting Lucknow.

    Also Read: Guess what Alia Bhatt's daughter's name? Actress once revealed-read on

    Priyanka Chopra in Lucknow: Actress goes for shopping Chikankari, shares UNICEF office (SEE PICS) RBA

    Priyanka said that gender disparity in India results in uneven chances, especially for girls, in the video. She talked of going to school in Lucknow when she was younger and having family and friends who still resided there. The world figure stated that she wanted to check what changes had taken place in the state and city since she had last visited.

    The actress continued by highlighting how critical it is to develop ways to stop prejudice and violence against females in Uttar Pradesh. "I'll learn about their everyday struggles and see the remedies they already have since extensive answers are required. As I have said time and time again, women and girls are essential to building better futures for both themselves and their communities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Priyanka is working on a number of initiatives for her job. She will co-star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's much anticipated movie Jee Le Zaraa.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

     

    Additionally, she is developing Citadel, which is supported by Joe and Anthony Russo, a director-duo.

     


     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports RBA

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports

    Britney Spears reveals she suffering from incurable nerve damage says dancing helps to reduce pain drb

    Britney Spears reveals she’s suffering from incurable nerve damage; says dancing helps to reduce pain

    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over: Reports RBA

    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    Did you know Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill was inspired by one of Kamal Haasan's films? Read details RBA

    Did you know Quentin Tarantino's film Kill Bill was inspired by one of Kamal Haasan's films? Read details

    Box Office Report Phone Bhoot records a jump in collection beats Kantara in Sunday collection drb

    Box Office Report: ‘Phone Bhoot’ records a jump in collection; beats ‘Kantara’ in Sunday collection

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for pre-quarters, PSG Paris Saint-Germain takes on Bayern Munich-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for pre-quarters, PSG takes on Bayern Munich

    I ve been in this court for about 37 years...: CJI UU Lalit on last working day - adt

    'I've been in this court for about 37 years...: CJI UU Lalit on last working day

    Healthy Fit life: 5 Lifestyle changes you can follow to battle obesity sur

    Healthy-Fit life: 5 Lifestyle changes you can follow to battle obesity

    Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at key summits with ASEAN states; check details AJR

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at key summits with ASEAN states; check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Suryakumar Yadav mastered the scoop shot

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon