In Lucknow, Priyanka Chopra goes shopping for Chikankari, shares UNICEF office PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, a 40-year-old actress, also gave a glimpse of the UNICEF office. She shared a pic from inside the building, added the hashtag "Lucknow" and tagged Unicef.

Priyanka is currently in her hometown, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to view the work done by UNICEF after marketing her brand Anomaly in Mumbai and Delhi. The Quantico actress posted a photo of a traditional Lucknowi dress on social media on Monday.

A gorgeous blue material with intricate craftsmanship can be seen in the image. As she puts her best ethnic foot forward, the original desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds, "When in Lucknow, it has to be the gorgeous chikankari embroidery."

Priyanka Chopra also gave a peek of the UNICEF office. She shared a picture from inside the building and added the hashtag, “Lucknow” and tagged Unicef. Priyanka posted a video on Instagram earlier on Monday explaining why she was visiting Lucknow.

Priyanka said that gender disparity in India results in uneven chances, especially for girls, in the video. She talked of going to school in Lucknow when she was younger and having family and friends who still resided there. The world figure stated that she wanted to check what changes had taken place in the state and city since she had last visited.

The actress continued by highlighting how critical it is to develop ways to stop prejudice and violence against females in Uttar Pradesh. "I'll learn about their everyday struggles and see the remedies they already have since extensive answers are required. As I have said time and time again, women and girls are essential to building better futures for both themselves and their communities.

Priyanka is working on a number of initiatives for her job. She will co-star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's much anticipated movie Jee Le Zaraa.

Additionally, she is developing Citadel, which is supported by Joe and Anthony Russo, a director-duo.



