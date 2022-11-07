Guess what Alia Bhatt's daughter's name? Actress once revealed-read on

Yesterday, November 06, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child - a baby girl. Did you know Alia once revealed what she would like to name her baby girl

On Sunday is cause for excitement for the Kapoor and Bhatt families. It's a baby girl for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple made the news via a joint statement posted on Instagram.



Since there was no name mentioned in the statement, it is still unknown whether the couple chose one for their little princess. When the couple will officially announce the name of their little one is unknown. But did you know that Alia Bhatt once appeared on a reality TV programme where she discussed the name she wanted to give her daughter?



The little youngster initially seemed to get it right, but immediately after correctly underlining the first two letters, he made a mistake. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was so taken aback by the incorrect spelling that she jokingly acknowledged she would like to name her child after it.



In a clip of the discussion that’s available on the net, the boy is seen spelling Alia as ‘Almaa’. Giggling at the innocent error of the kid, Alia says, “Almaa bahut is sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Almaa is a beautiful name. I will name my daughter Almaa).”



Alia Bhatt was hospitalised to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital early on Sunday. The couple issued a joint statement on social media a few hours after their car was photographed leaving the hospital and said, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love love love.”

