    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    After nearly a decade of engaging with her followers on the well-known social media network, Gigi Hadid made her reason for leaving Twitter known on her Instagram. 

    Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Gigi Hadid recently announced her exit from Twitter and has voiced her disapproval of the "new administration" there. The model posted an explanation of her decision to delete her Twitter account in her tales on Instagram. Hadid also posted a screenshot detailing Twitter's decision to fire its Human Rights staff.

    When speaking out against the layoffs and other mistakes made under the new leadership when Elon Musk took over, Gigi did not hold back when telling her tales. Since the Tesla creator assumed control of the microblogging site last week, a number of famous people have spoken out against him and unfollowed him. Producers like Shonda Rhimes used to be among the first to declare their departure from the platform.

    The 27-year-old supermodel revealed on Instagram that she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday amid the mass layoffs. She wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of."Apologising to her fans with whom she was connected on Twitter for over a decade, Hadid further added, "I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

    Toni Braxton, a well-known singer, was among the celebs that left the stage before Hadid. She added in her letter of departure, "Since this platform was acquired, I've witnessed some "free speech" that has startled and sickened me. Because hate speech disguised as "free expression" is intolerable, I have decided to avoid Twitter because it is no longer a safe venue for me, my boys, and other POC."

     

    Also, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes wrote, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye." George Takei, Josh Gad, and Rob Reiner are just a few of the well-known people who have spoken out against the new Twitter management. In the meanwhile, Musk was said to have removed the limits placed on Kanye West's account following his anti-Semitic rants after acquiring control of the site, however the creator of SpaceX denied any role in the same.

