Priyanka Chopra attends RRR screening, praises SS Rajamouli; here's what she said

    Priyanka Chopra was photographed at one of the many screenings of RRR being held in the US, and she could not stop praising the film and the cast. 

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra's incredible job in the Western country makes all of us Indians proud. She is a global icon with a vast fan base. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's Pan-India film RRR is making India proud. This film has already captured many hearts and is currently on an award-winning streak. PeeCee was recently spotted at one of the screenings of this film in the United States, and she couldn't stop complimenting the film (RRR) and the performers.

    Priyanka Chopra shared two photos from the RRR screening on her Instagram stories. As seen in the first image, the actress is dressed in a black jacket and brown slacks while on stage with SS Rajamouli. Priyanka appeared to be speaking.

    rrr

    Priyanka appears to be in the middle of speaking something. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations @rrrmovie, @ssrajamouli_garu, @mmkeeravani garu, @alwaysramcharan, @jrntr, @aliabhatt, @ajaydevgn.” 

    The actor shared photos with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani, writing, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations to the team.”

    rrr movie

    PeeCee recently came out in favour of the Pakistani film Joyland, which was nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars. Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq, is the first Pakistani film to make the Oscar shortlist. It was chosen with the Indian submission, Chhello Show.

    joyland

    Priyanka took to social media to share her views about the feature. She shared a clip from Joyland and wrote, “Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It’s a must-watch.” Joyland’s team also reacted to Priyanka’s post and thanked her for her support.

    Priyanka Chopra praised Joyland on Instagram Stories. The cast and crew reacted to her shoutout.

    Priyanka Chopra work front
    Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Citadel, created by Russo Brothers, is her series. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, in which she co-stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
