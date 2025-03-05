Game Changer on OTT: Netflix-Zee5 or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film?

Game Changer Hindi Version on OTT: During the previous month, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were made accessible on Amazon Prime Video. However, the Hindi version had difficulties in its completion. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Game Changer, a political action film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, opened in theatres on January 10.  Despite receiving mediocre reviews during its theatrical run, fans anxiously anticipated the Hindi-dubbed version of the film's release on OTT.  

article_image2

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions became accessible on Amazon Prime Video last month, but the Hindi version was delayed. 


article_image3

According to current sources, the Hindi-dubbed version of Game Changer would be accessible to watch on Zee5 beginning March 7, 2025.  Shankar directed the film, which was produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the brand Sri Venkateswara Creations. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script.  

article_image4

Along with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film has a great ensemble that includes S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sushanth, Jayaram, and numerous more important performers.  The premise of Game Changer revolves around Ram Nandan, an IAS officer played by Ram Charan who is dedicated to combating corruption and crime controlled by powerful politicians. 

article_image5

The plot is set in Visakhapatnam and centred around his fight with the primary antagonist, Bobbili Mopidevi (S. J. Suryah).  Bobbili, who aspires to be Chief Minister, has the challenge of his older brother potentially seeking the office, while also having a strong stake in sand mining.  When Ram starts his work, he arranges a meeting with the district's corrupt authorities, only to be received with laughter since they believe he is making bogus threats.  However, Ram shocks them by driving them to a harbour, where he discovers a major cocaine trafficking organisation rather than the promised rice distribution.  

article_image6

The plot progresses as Ram takes strong actions to combat corruption, culminating in a dramatic showdown.  On February 7, Prime Video India made available the original Telugu version of Game Changer, as well as its dubbed Tamil and Malayalam versions.  The streaming platform's official social media channels also posted a poster for Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan in a double role alongside Kiara Advani and other significant characters.  

article_image7

Game Changer earned mixed reviews at the box office.  According to Sacnilk.com, the film made Rs 131.1 crore in India and over Rs 186.2 crore worldwide.  Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will co-star in filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's future film, tentatively titled RC16.  Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.  War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, set to hit theatres in August. 

