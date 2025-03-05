Attention Tirupati devotees! TTD alters VIP room booking policy; all you need to know

New rules are in place for VIP accommodations in Tirumala. Rooms will only be allocated to VIPs who have darshan tickets. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has stated that this measure has been taken to prevent irregularities.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 3:26 PM IST

Know Tirupati Devasthanam Rules for Pilgrims in 2025

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has introduced a new rule for allocating accommodation facilities to VIPs in Tirumala. From now on, rooms will only be allocated to VIPs who have darshan tickets for Tirupati darshan.

article_image2

TTD Imposes New Regulations

The Devasthanam manages a total of 7,500 rooms for pilgrims visiting Tirumala. Of these, 3,500 rooms are allocated to the general public. Additionally, 1,580 rooms are available for booking. 400 rooms are allocated to devotees who donate to the Devasthanam. 450 rooms are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The remaining rooms are allocated to VIPs under the booking system.


article_image3

Tirupati Temple New Rules

However, there have been many complaints about the misuse of these VIP rooms. It is said that brokers obtain rooms using fake Aadhaar cards and keep them under their control. Since these rooms can be used for up to two days, brokers rent them out and charge high amounts.

article_image4

Tirumala Rules for VIP Room booking

To prevent this malpractice, a new rule has come into effect on behalf of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Under the new rule, to book VIP rooms, you must show both your Aadhaar card and darshan ticket at designated counters, including the Padmavathi Inquiry Center, MBC, and TB counters. Devasthanam officials believe that this rule can prevent the allocation of rooms in unauthorized ways.

