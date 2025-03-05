Namastey London: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's HIT film to return to theaters on THIS date

Fans of the iconic film are in for a treat this Holi, as the movie revives the unforgettable romance, hilarious moments, and thought-provoking cultural conflicts.

Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's classic romantic drama, 'Namastey London,' is set to return to theaters in a grand re-release on March 14, 2025. Fans of the iconic film are in for a treat this Holi, as the movie revives the unforgettable romance, hilarious moments, and thought-provoking cultural conflicts.

The 2007 Bollywood hit, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, captured hearts across the globe with its perfect blend of romance, comedy, and a poignant exploration of cultural identity.

The re-release promises to bring back cherished memories of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's unforgettable performances as Arjun and Jasmeet ''Jazz'' Malhotra Singh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar himself announced the exciting news on social media, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic -- unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's favorite dahi tadka recipe: Perfect with roti and rice

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excitement and anticipation, eager to relive the cinematic experience that made 'Namastey London' a cult favorite.

The film tells the story of Arjun, a man caught between his Indian heritage and his Westernised life in London. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes part of an unconventional marriage arrangement with Jazz, a young woman whose life and values are shaped by her British upbringing.

Despite initial resistance, their relationship grows into a deeper bond, highlighting themes of love, identity, and the generational gap between immigrant parents and their children.

Also Read: Why Did Hiten Tejwani Divorce His Wife After 11 Months of Marriage?

The film also stars Rishi Kapoor as Manmohan Malhotra, Jazz's father. Moreover, the soundtrack of 'Namastey London' became a massive hit, with songs like 'Main Jahaan Rahoon,' 'Chakna Chakna,' and 'Rafta Rafta' still remembered fondly by fans.

