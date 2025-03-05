Amitabh Bachchan stands up for son Abhishek Bachchan amid praise and nepotism debate

Amitabh Bachchan defends son Abhishek against nepotism criticism, praising his acting, style, and grace. He expresses pride in his son's work, highlighting his achievements amid ongoing industry debates.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, amidst ongoing debates about nepotism in the film industry.

In a series of heartfelt responses to fans, Amitabh spoke about his son's career and personal qualities, defending him against the negativity often associated with the term "nepotism."

One user on X pointed out that Abhishek Bachchan had "unnecessarily become a victim of nepotism negativity" despite boasting a strong filmography with several successful films.

In his response, Big B echoed these sentiments, writing, "I feel the same... and not just because I am his father."



In another tweet, sharing the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film 'Be Happy, ' Amitabh praised Abhishek's evolving performances, writing, "Abhishek, you are extraordinary. How you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible. Love you, Bhaiyu."

In addition to his thoughts on Abhishek's acting prowess, Amitabh also complimented his son's style and presence.

After a fan shared a video of Abhishek at an event, where he received accolades for his stunning appearance, Amitabh responded with, "Superior... Abhishek... stunning... Abhishek... the walk, the grace, and THE STYLE... and no fuss, just a normal being... away from the unnecessary display of excitement or attention-seeking."

This public show of support from Amitabh comes as no surprise, as the Bollywood legend has previously expressed his admiration for Abhishek's work.

After the release of Abhishek's film 'I Want to Talk,' Amitabh shared his thoughts on his personal blog, writing how the film deeply affected him.

He described how Abhishek's portrayal of the character Arjun Sen transcended his real identity, writing, "Abhishek... you are not Abhishek... you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say."

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the 16th season of the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), while Abhishek's most recent film 'I Want to Talk' was released last year.

Abhishek will next be seen in the upcoming film Be Happy, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week.

