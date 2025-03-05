Sadhguru's free meditation app, 'Miracle of Mind' outshines ChatGPT; sees 1 million-plus downloads in 15 hours

Sadhguru’s newly launched meditation app, 'Miracle of Mind', has taken the digital world by storm, surpassing a staggering one million downloads within a mere 15 hours of its release.

Sadhguru’s newly launched meditation app, 'Miracle of Mind', has taken the digital world by storm, surpassing a staggering one million downloads within a mere 15 hours of its release. This download rate has beaten even the early success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which took five days to reach the same milestone.

The app became a trending sensation across 20 countries within 24 hours, including India, the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany, Kenya, and the UAE.

Designed for accessibility and effectiveness, Miracle of Mind is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Russian, and Spanish. The app’s core feature—a seven-minute guided meditation session—has grabbed users's attention worldwide with its simplicity and profound impact. Adding to its appeal, the app integrates an AI-powered wisdom assistant, drawing insights from Sadhguru’s vast archive to provide personalized guidance on various life aspects.

Following the app’s record-breaking launch, Sadhguru took to social media to emphasize its significance, and wrote, "It is expected that by 2050, about 30-33% of the world's population would be mentally ill. This is because we always think that solutions to our challenges are outside of us. All the solutions are within us, but we have no 'Inward access.' The Miracle of Mind app will teach you how to build this access. Every one of you must invest 7 minutes every day to make this happen for yourselves and for everyone around you. Let's make it happen."

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an alarming 60 to 70 million people in India suffer from common and severe mental disorders, and the country tragically holds the highest suicide rate in the world. In 2022 alone, 1.71 lakh people lost their lives to suicide, marking a record-high rate of 12.4 per 100,000 people.

