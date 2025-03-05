What after a Bachelor’s in Psychology? Exploring career options

Career
Here are seven promising career options you can explore.
Specialize in fields like Clinical, Counselling, Industrial, or Forensic Psychology.
Gain additional certifications and work as a counsellor in schools, NGOs, or mental health centres.
You can consider doing an MBA and enter corporate roles like HR manager, talent acquisition specialist, or organizational psychologist.
Clear UGC NET and work as a research assistant or pursue a PhD for a career in academics.
Apply psychological principles to marketing, advertising, and consumer behaviour analysis.
Appear for exams like UPSC, SSC, or IBPS for roles in administration and public service.
