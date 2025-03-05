Career

What after a Bachelor’s in Psychology? Exploring career options

Here are seven promising career options you can explore.
 

Pursue a Master’s in Psychology

Specialize in fields like Clinical, Counselling, Industrial, or Forensic Psychology.

Become a Mental Health Counsellor

Gain additional certifications and work as a counsellor in schools, NGOs, or mental health centres.

Explore Careers in Human Resources (HR)

You can consider doing an MBA and enter corporate roles like HR manager, talent acquisition specialist, or organizational psychologist.

Research and Academia

Clear UGC NET and work as a research assistant or pursue a PhD for a career in academics.

Corporate

Apply psychological principles to marketing, advertising, and consumer behaviour analysis.

Prepare for Competitive Exams & Government Jobs

Appear for exams like UPSC, SSC, or IBPS for roles in administration and public service.

