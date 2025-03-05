Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash's fans go gaga over her 'coconut swim' dish (WATCH)

Tejasswi Prakash's performance on Celebrity MasterChef is gaining a lot of fans' enthusiasm. Her meal, which she referred to as "coconut swim," was a hit with everyone on a recent episode. Indeed, not only the judges but even the fans are proud of her.

Within the context of Celebrity MasterChef, each celebrity contender is doing all in their power to demonstrate their culinary expertise and establish their worth. Celebrity candidates such as Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, and Faisal Shaikh, amongst others, are battling for the coveted trophy on the program that Farah Khan hosts. A recent episode had a team task that the players had to complete.

To build a team, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, and Kabita Singh were employed. Tejasswi was singled out for the highest appreciation for her performance among all of the others. Tejasswi Prakash, one of the competitors on Celebrity MasterChef, prepared a dish that she termed "Coconut Swim" in response to the task that was given to them about coconuts.

In addition to coconut mango rice and coconut gravy, it had tandoor fish that was pickled with coconut and carrots. Both Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, who were judging the competition, really enjoyed it.

The girl that is always answering with her work!



You can dislike her but u can’t never ignore her 🔥!#TejasswiPrakash #CelebrityMasterChef



pic.twitter.com/8YR5Z2C2Nc — Lee (@Zoya__Doll) March 4, 2025

In point of fact, Ranveer went one step further and referred to it as the "best dish ever" that Tejasswi had prepared for the program. The adoration that they heaped upon her was so overwhelming that even Farah Khan was taken aback by it! Tejasswi Prakash's supporters are tremendously proud of her, especially in light of the numerous honours that are coming her way.

Taste,Innovation & Presentation she nailed in all three aspects 👏❤️



Congratulations Teju, your dish turned out best dish till now so happy for you ❤️@itsmetejasswi #TejasswiPrakash #CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/Wa5XOn5J45 — Team Tejasswi Prakash OFC🧜‍♀️ (@TejasswikiOFC) March 4, 2025

On various social media platforms, she is receiving an overwhelming amount of support from her followers, who are now cheering for her to win.

One of the remarks on Tejasswi Prakash's video read, "The girl that is always answering with her work! You can dislike her but u can’t never ignore her." Her fans are also proud of her because in the video, she said that if she gets praised for the dish, she would credit it to the team effort.

One of the fans wrote, "According to chefs its her best dish till now. She could have got her 2nd spoon tab moment but she choose to give credit to the entire team. That's the Queen Attitude so proud of you Teju."

Those members of the blue team, which included Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, and Kabita Singh, became victorious in the team challenge.

Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, and Archana Gautam were also members of the teams that participated.

