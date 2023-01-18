Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said

    RRR star Jr NTR appears to have addressed the troll he received for his 'false accent' on the Golden Globes red carpet. Some netizens found Jr NTR's accent a bit off and criticised him for it. 

    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, made history last week when it won a Golden Globe for its song Naatu Naatu. The entire country rejoiced at the victory and praised stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, several people mocked the latter for Jr NTR's 'false accent' on the red carpet. 

    Jr NTR was mingling with the USA press, and one of his videos of him discussing the film went viral. Some netizens thought his accent was strange and chastised him for it. He did, however, find support from his fans and several of his industry colleagues. Now, the actor has addressed the trolling indirectly.

    During an interview with the LA times newspaper, the actor commented about the film and SS Rajamouli and stated, "I always thought this artist was not meant to produce solely films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare individuals whose films may travel the world. He's just grown better with each film. I believe RRR was his strategy for conquering the West. What makes us very pleased is that a modest industry from South India, Tollywood, and a single film named RRR were able to open the doors to world cinema and bring us here."

    He continued, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East."

    Meanwhile, RRR was honoured with two Critics Choice Awards. The crew is now aiming for the Academy Awards. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani, and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, in addition to Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

