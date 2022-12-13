Terrence Lewis and Nora Fatehi prank Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of 'Moving In With Malaika'

The audience and fans will be on a ride full of laughter and amusement. They are about to witness how Terrence Lewis and 'Dilbar' fame global bollywood dance sensation, Nora Fatehi will be playing a prank on the Bollywood icon and diva, Malaika Arora in the upcoming episode of, 'Moving In With Malaika' streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Meet the Inspirational, Fearless, and Glamorous Malaika Arora in her upcoming Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Monday to Thursday at 8 pm. Bollywood's iconic diva, Malaika Arora, has seen it all, be it her fair share of relationships, glamour, and more. After captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm. The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar.

She is giving her fans insight and access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan shares how his parents have reacted to his new entrepreneurial venture D'YAVOL - READ on to know

In the recent episode, audiences witnessed how renowned choreographer Terrence Lewis and Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi met our original and iconic Chaiya Chaiya diva. What happened next set a chill down our spine and eventually left us reeling into peals of laughter. Terrence and Nora left no stone unturned in playing the perfect prank on Malaika. Any guesses?

Sharing his experience, Terrence Lewis said, "I think the prank Nora and I picked up on her was super fun. Malaika didn't know where to look when Nora walked out. It was amazing. Also, I loved the rehearsal. There was a lot of camaraderie. While Nora became the prankster, Malaika was being the diva. So, handling the two divas together, Man,..(Whistles) there was stuff."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

For those unaware, Malaika has always been wowing the fans and audiences with her flawless and impeccable dancing skills in Bollywood songs like Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and so on. She has also won the hearts with her brilliant judging skills in several dance reality shows on Indian Television. Finally, Malaika has taken her baby steps into the OTT world with the critically acclaimed and much-talked-about chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', streaming every Monday to Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.