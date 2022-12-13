Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

The new trailer of the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan Volume 2, gives a glimpse of the former royal couple, Prince Harry & Meghan, sharing the real story behind their exit from the royal family. There's a sweet moment when Prince Harry feels free after boarding the freedom flight.

After winning the hearts of royal fans and netizens with awaited Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan,' the makers have finally dropped the explosive trailer for Harry & Meghan Volume 2. The new trailer reveals a deeper insight into the royal couple's decision to exit the royal family of the UK and Birmingham Palace. The second part, 'Harry & Meghan Volume 2,' drops globally on December 15, 2022, on Netflix.

Interestingly, in this trailer, Prince Harry made several shocking revelations about the royal family that is enough to shake the ground underneath for the royal family, which is not giving any reaction to the explosive series. There's also a sweet part in the trailer where both Harry & his wife Meghan finally reveal some never-seen-before pictures of their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

The trailer has many sweet moments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a tight-knit family of four. One of the most adorable moments in the trailer, is when a cute picture shows Prince Harry & Meghan walking with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Harry carries their daughter Lili on his shoulders. Meghan carries their son Archie. She looks with eyes full of love at Prince Harry and their daughter, Lili.

There are plenty of candid moments between Prince Harry & Meghan in the trailer for the series. In the trailer, Harry spoke about how the palace didn't support and protect them but chose to protect and safeguard his brother William. He said, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Harry also shared about institutional gaslighting while they lived in the UK. Meghan on her part, revealed how she was "being fed to the wolves," revisiting the times when they lived in the UK.

Prince Harry, opening up on their decision to exit from the royal family and settle down in LA, also shared, "In order for us, to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter." Later on, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan added, "It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted."

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Harry & Meghan Volume 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.