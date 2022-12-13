Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    The new trailer of the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan Volume 2, gives a glimpse of the former royal couple, Prince Harry & Meghan, sharing the real story behind their exit from the royal family. There's a sweet moment when Prince Harry feels free after boarding the freedom flight.

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    After winning the hearts of royal fans and netizens with awaited Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan,' the makers have finally dropped the explosive trailer for Harry & Meghan Volume 2. The new trailer reveals a deeper insight into the royal couple's decision to exit the royal family of the UK and Birmingham Palace. The second part, 'Harry & Meghan Volume 2,' drops globally on December 15, 2022, on Netflix.

    Interestingly, in this trailer, Prince Harry made several shocking revelations about the royal family that is enough to shake the ground underneath for the royal family, which is not giving any reaction to the explosive series. There's also a sweet part in the trailer where both Harry & his wife Meghan finally reveal some never-seen-before pictures of their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

    ALSO READ: BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest

    The trailer has many sweet moments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a tight-knit family of four. One of the most adorable moments in the trailer, is when a cute picture shows Prince Harry & Meghan walking with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Harry carries their daughter Lili on his shoulders. Meghan carries their son Archie. She looks with eyes full of love at Prince Harry and their daughter, Lili.

    There are plenty of candid moments between Prince Harry & Meghan in the trailer for the series. In the trailer, Harry spoke about how the palace didn't support and protect them but chose to protect and safeguard his brother William. He said, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Harry also shared about institutional gaslighting while they lived in the UK. Meghan on her part, revealed how she was "being fed to the wolves," revisiting the times when they lived in the UK.

    ALSO READ: Iconic singer Elton John quits microblogging platform Twitter due to misinformation

    Prince Harry, opening up on their decision to exit from the royal family and settle down in LA, also shared, "In order for us, to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter." Later on, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan added, "It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted."

    Trailer

    The much-awaited trailer of Harry & Meghan Volume 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple vma

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her" RBA

    An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her"

    Recent Stories

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon