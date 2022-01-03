  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

    Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Read to know all the details about the famous Bollywood actor and his wife.
     

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 9:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The  86-year-old actor is known for his roles like  Bobby, Kati Patang and Aradhana. The actor is admitted to a hospital with his wife, Uma Chopra. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who has been looking after Prem and Uma, they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. They would be getting discharged in a few days. 

    "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Dr Parkar said in a statement to the media.

    Talking about the actor, he had started his career in the 1960s. Some of his best movies are Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and more. The actor was last seen in  Bunty Aur Babli 2, which got released on  November 19, 2021.  

    Prem is known for his very famous dialogue, "Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra," from the movie Bobby. He has been one of the most famous villains of all time. His dialogue delivery and essaying evil characters had made him one of the most hated on-screen stars. He is known to get the cunningness of the character via his voice. He had made his presence felt despite being cast opposite leading actors.

    Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out

    Apart from Chopra, there have been many Bollywood stars who have been detected with Coeronavirus for the past few months. There was John Abraham who made the announcement that he and his wife  Priya Runchal had been detected with Coronavirus.

    Also read: Ekta Kapoor to John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and more, 11 Bollywood celebs turned Covid-19 positive recently

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter RCB

    Vijay Deverakonda's Liger breaks records; movie tells story of chai wala turned MMA fighter

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale challenges Pratik Sehajpal to beat him

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments RCB

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    Recent Stories

    Bikini moments of Disha Patani you must not miss; check out actress' 7 hottest pictures RCB

    Bikini moments of Disha Patani you must not miss; check out actress' 7 hottest pictures

    NMA chairman Tarun Vijay meets Kerala Guv Arif Khan at Adi Sankara birthplace-dnm

    NMA chairman Tarun Vijay meets Kerala Guv Arif Khan at Adi Sankara birthplace

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out SCJ

    Arjun Kapoor bashes trolls for targetting him and girlfriend Malaika Arora, check out

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Netizens unhappy as Indians bundled out for 202

    Kajol Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning' RCB

    Kajol, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon