Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Read to know all the details about the famous Bollywood actor and his wife.

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The 86-year-old actor is known for his roles like Bobby, Kati Patang and Aradhana. The actor is admitted to a hospital with his wife, Uma Chopra. According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who has been looking after Prem and Uma, they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. They would be getting discharged in a few days.

"They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Dr Parkar said in a statement to the media.

Talking about the actor, he had started his career in the 1960s. Some of his best movies are Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and more. The actor was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which got released on November 19, 2021.

Prem is known for his very famous dialogue, "Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra," from the movie Bobby. He has been one of the most famous villains of all time. His dialogue delivery and essaying evil characters had made him one of the most hated on-screen stars. He is known to get the cunningness of the character via his voice. He had made his presence felt despite being cast opposite leading actors.

Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out

Apart from Chopra, there have been many Bollywood stars who have been detected with Coeronavirus for the past few months. There was John Abraham who made the announcement that he and his wife Priya Runchal had been detected with Coronavirus.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor to John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and more, 11 Bollywood celebs turned Covid-19 positive recently